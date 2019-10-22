× CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White, Who Pushed for Reforms But Faced Criticism, Announces Retirement

California State University Chancellor Timothy P. White, who undertook ambitious reforms to improve student achievement but was criticized at times for budget and policy decisions at the nation’s largest public university system, announced Tuesday that he will retire next year.

White, 70, who became chancellor in 2012, said “the CSU is strong and stable” and that his June 30 departure is the right time to step down.

The 23-campus system educating 484,000 students “has a remarkable set of vice chancellors and campus presidents, many of which are new. It has a full board which is engaged and consequential…. We’re in a better place financially than we’ve ever been,” White said.

“I think it’s in California State University’s best interest to change this position now,” he added.

