The CoolMom.Co’s Lizzy Mathis joined us live with the most adorable costume ideas for babies, toddlers and kids from Pottery Barn Kids and Maisonette. To shop the costumes seen in the segment, you can visit Pottery Barn Kids or Maisonette or follow them on social media @potterybarnkids and @maisonetteworld. For more information on Lizzy you can visit her website or follow her on Instagram @LizzyMathis.
Halloween Costumes With Pottery Barn Kids and Maisonette
