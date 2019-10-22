BREAKING: Jimmy Carter Hospitalized With Fractured Pelvis After Fall at Georgia Home

Jimmy Carter Hospitalized With Fractured Pelvis After Fall at Georgia Home

Posted 4:51 AM, October 22, 2019, by
Former president Jimmy Carter looks on before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 30, 2018. (Credit: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Former president Jimmy Carter looks on before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 30, 2018. (Credit: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Former President Jimmy Carter is in the hospital again after falling and fracturing his pelvis Monday evening at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanne Congileo described the fracture as minor. Her statement said the 95-year-old is in good spirits and looking forward to recovering at home.

This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again this month and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the next day to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and his wife, 91-year-old Rosalynn, recently became the longest married first couple. They surpassed George and Barbara Bush with more than 73 years of marriage.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.