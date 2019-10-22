LAPD Releases Video in Search for Thieves Who Broke Into Pico-Union School

Surveillance footage was released by the Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday in the search for three thieves who broke into a school in Pico-Union.

This still from surveillance video shows a trio of burglars who broke into a school in Pico-Union on Oct. 12, 2019. The video was released by LAPD on Oct. 22.

The burglary suspects, a man and two women, walked into the campus located in the 2600 block of West 15th Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 12 before taking off with several items, according to LAPD. Authorities have not released details about what was stolen.

The video shows the trio, dressed in mostly dark-colored hoodies, walking through a hallway and leaving the building with some bags.

They are described by police as 18 to 25 years old, standing between 5 feet, 1 inch and 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing around 140 to 160 pounds. Police said the man was wearing a crown over his head and one of the women was wearing a purple cape.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information can call police at 213-382-9450. During non-business hours or on weekends, LAPD officials can be reached at 877-527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

