Little Mountain Fire: 17-Acre Blaze That Damaged Homes in San Bernardino Is 80% Contained

Crews have mostly contained a 17-acre blaze that damaged homes in a small community near Little Mountain Basin in San Bernardino, authorities said Tuesday.

The blaze, dubbed the Little Mountain Fire, ignited around 5 p.m. Monday in the area of the 200 block of West 39th Street, near the Newmark Little League field, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

Strong winds pushed the flames into a hilltop neighborhood south of the field. Battalion Chief Mike McClintock said nine homes were damaged, three of them currently uninhabitable and six of them with mild to moderate exterior damages, The Press-Enterprise reported.

A number of residents tried to hose down flames that threatened their homes. Five civilians were hospitalized with minor burns or breathing problems, officials said. Two firefighters suffered injuries, one of them taken to the hospital after falling, according to authorities.

Video from the scene shows downed power lines in the neighborhood and many spots still smoldering the day after the fire ignited.

Temperatures in the city could reach 97 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, with north winds expected to blow around 5 mph, according to the National Weather Service.