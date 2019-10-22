× Man Charged in Bear-Repellent Attack During Trump Protest on Santa Monica Pier

A man accused of spraying bear repellent on a group of Trump protesters on the Santa Monica Pier over the weekend has been charged in connection with the attack, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

David Dempsey, 32, was arrested Saturday shortly after a scuffle broke out between anti- and pro-Trump protesters on the pier at about 1:20 p.m. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, Dempsey sprayed a can of bear repellent into a crowd, affecting several protesters and bystanders.

No one was seriously injured, but some received treatment at the scene for the effects of the repellent.

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed one felony count of use of tear gas and one misdemeanor count of unlawful tear gas activity. Dempsey is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.