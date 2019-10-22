Watch Live: 2020 Rose Queen to Be Crowned in Pasadena

Man Charged in Bear-Repellent Attack During Trump Protest on Santa Monica Pier

Posted 7:24 PM, October 22, 2019, by
David Dempsey is seen in a booking photo released Oct. 21, 2019, by the Santa Monica Police Department. At right, screaming protestors disperse after what appears to be pepper spray was dispersed in a crowd on the Santa Monica Pier on Oct. 19, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

David Dempsey is seen in a booking photo released Oct. 21, 2019, by the Santa Monica Police Department. At right, screaming protestors disperse after what appears to be pepper spray was dispersed in a crowd on the Santa Monica Pier on Oct. 19, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A man accused of spraying bear repellent on a group of Trump protesters on the Santa Monica Pier over the weekend has been charged in connection with the attack, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

David Dempsey, 32, was arrested Saturday shortly after a scuffle broke out between anti- and pro-Trump protesters on the pier at about 1:20 p.m. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, Dempsey sprayed a can of bear repellent into a crowd, affecting several protesters and bystanders.

No one was seriously injured, but some received treatment at the scene for the effects of the repellent.

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed one felony count of use of tear gas and one misdemeanor count of unlawful tear gas activity. Dempsey is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.