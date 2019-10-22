× Man Dies After Confrontation With Probation Officers Serving Warrant in Carson

A man wanted on an arrest warrant was fatally shot after probation officers showed up at a residence in Carson Tuesday, deputies said.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. on the 24000 block of South Wilmington Avenue, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

When probation officers contacted the suspect inside the house, the man confronted one of them with a “stabbing instrument,” the sheriff’s release states.

Authorities have only said that “a shooting occurred,” and the suspect was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials were not releasing the man’s name but said he was 57 years old. They have not provided details on the crime or crimes he was accused of.

The L.A. County Probation Department is a separate entity from the Sheriff’s Department, but deputies say they’re assisting probation officers in the investigation.

No further details were available.