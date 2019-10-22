Breaking: Measles Patient Who Visited Disneyland May Have Exposed Visitors

Man Dies After Confrontation With Probation Officers Serving Warrant in Carson

Posted 9:55 PM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:56PM, October 22, 2019
The 24000 block of South Wilmington Avenue in Carson is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

The 24000 block of South Wilmington Avenue in Carson is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

A man wanted on an arrest warrant was fatally shot after probation officers showed up at a residence in Carson Tuesday, deputies said.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. on the 24000 block of South Wilmington Avenue, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

When probation officers contacted the suspect inside the house, the man confronted one of them with a “stabbing instrument,” the sheriff’s release states.

Authorities have only said that “a shooting occurred,” and the suspect was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials were not releasing the man’s name but said he was 57 years old. They have not provided details on the crime or crimes he was accused of.

The L.A. County Probation Department is a separate entity from the Sheriff’s Department, but deputies say they’re assisting probation officers in the investigation.

No further details were available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.