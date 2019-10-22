Members of Paramount Gym Accuse Owner of Placing Secret Camera in Bathroom

Posted 11:27 PM, October 22, 2019
Data pix.

Members of a Paramount gym say the facility's owner installed a camera to secretly record women in the restroom and changing area, and sheriff's officials have opened an investigation. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 22, 2019.

