Members of a Paramount gym say the facility's owner installed a camera to secretly record women in the restroom and changing area, and sheriff's officials have opened an investigation. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 22, 2019.
Members of Paramount Gym Accuse Owner of Placing Secret Camera in Bathroom
