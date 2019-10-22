× Mission Viejo Mother Charged After Video Captures Expletive-Ridden Rant Inside Classroom

Months after video surfaced online showing an expletive ridden-rant inside a classroom, a Mission Viejo mother has been charged with a misdemeanor as the person accused of cursing at middle school students, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The clip, captured on May 14, shows Christian Chylyn Prince-Tinsley insider her daughter’s classroom at Niguel Hills Middle School telling the kids to leave her child alone — saying she will hurt their family members if they don’t, according to prosecutors.

“She’s a girl. Y’all are boys, ok? If y’all bully my daughter, if you look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your mom to me. Sisters, aunts, anybody over 18, I’ll f–k them all up. Do you understand me?” the woman in the video says.

Prince-Tinsley, 33, allegedly entered the eighth grade classroom during second period. According to prosecutors, she also asked the teacher to pass around a stack of tickets that read “Free A** kicking. Must be 18 or older to redeem.”

“A– whoopings. A– whoopings. For free. For free!” she says in the video.

She was escorted off the campus by an assistant principal after the teacher called for help, prosecutors said. The video, shot by a student on a cell phone, was circulating widely online within a day.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer described Prince-Tinsley’s actions as “a deliberate act intended to terrorize a room full of young children in the very space where they are supposed to be safe.”

“Sneaking on campus, entering a classroom during class, taking over the class and verbally threatening 12-14 year old students as an adult was way beyond the bounds of being a concerned parent,” Spitzer said in a news release from the DA.

Prince-Tinsley was has been banned by the Capistrano Unified School District from returning to the campus, which has adopted improved security measures since the incident, authorities said.

She was charged with one misdemeanor count of interference with the good order and administration of a school classroom with the intent to disrupt, according to the DA’s office. She is expected to be arraigned at Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach on Nov. 6.

