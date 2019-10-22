New Beginnings with Susan Tully and Nexstar | The News Director’s Office

Posted 5:39 AM, October 22, 2019, by and

In 2019, Nexstar Media Group completed acquisition of Tribune Media, creating the nation’s largest local television broadcaster, and making KTLA part of the “Nexstar Nation” family. Joining Jason and Bobby in the Office is Susan Tully, Nexstar’s Senior Vice President of Local Content Development. Susan explains Nexstar’s core beliefs and their commitment to serving a local audience.

She also shares stories from her time as a local news producer and director, and covering such major stories like the 2014 Ebola outbreak. Susan also explains why she considers herself to have a dream job, and  Jason and Bobby give Susan a KTLA welcome with an unavoidable discussion about Dolly Parton.

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via Apple Podcasts | RSS

Jason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On TechDiva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.