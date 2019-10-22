× Ontario Police Motorcycle Officer Injured After Crashing Into Pickup Truck on 215 Fwy in Grand Terrace Area

An Ontario Police Department motorcycle officer was injured after crashing into the back of a pickup truck on Interstate 215 Tuesday in the grand Terrace area, California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The officer was traveling at about 55 miles per hour behind the pickup truck, which was traveling at a sightly slower speed, southbound on the I-215 near Barton Road, according to authorities.

Traffic came to a sudden stop at about 2:36 p.m. “and the officer was unable to avoid the vehicle and collided into the rear of the Toyota,” CHP said.

The officer was thrown off the motorcycle and sustained moderate to major injuries.

A helicopter landed on the roadway and transported the officer to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said and video showed.

Video from the scene shows traffic completely stopped bumper-to-bumper behind the crash site, where paramedics could be seen strapping the injured officer to a gurney and wheeling him to the helicopter.

The officer was wearing a neck brace and had visible injuries to his shoulder and face.

The crash resulted in the closure of all but one lane, and CHP asked drivers to avoid the area.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Authorities said the officer was on duty and riding on his marked departmentally issued motorcycle at the time of the crash.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information was encouraged to contact CHP Officer J. Hernandez at 909-383-4247.