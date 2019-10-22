× Rosario Dawson, Family Members Accused of Discrimination, Assault by Employee Who Came Out as Trans

A longtime associate of Rosario Dawson’s family is suing the actress and her family members, alleging gender discrimination, battery, assault and emotional distress in the months after he came out to them as a transgender man.

Dedrek Finley, 55, came out to the family members in December 2017 while employed by them. In his lawsuit, Finley said he had known the family for roughly 20 years and was persuaded to move from New York to join them in Los Angeles as a full-time employee to renovate and remodel Rosario Dawson’s residence.

The other family members named in the suit are Isabel Dawson, the actress’ mother; Gregory Dawson, her stepfather; and an uncle, Gustavo Vasquez.

Rosario Dawson is the girlfriend of presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Booker has previously said anti-trans violence should have Americans “concerned and, frankly, outraged.”

