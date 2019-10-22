× Southern California Edison Considering Shutting Power Off for 162K Customers Amid Wildfire Danger

As officials warn of Santa Ana winds, scorching temperatures and a heightened risk of wildfires in the region, Southern California Edison is warning that it could cut power off to some 162,000 customers in six counties on Thursday or Friday.

Tens of thousands of people were notified Tuesday that they could lose power in a bid to prevent a destructive wildfire, SoCal Edison spokesman Paul Netter said Tuesday.

Some 18,000 customers in Los Angeles County could be affected, including in Azusa, Covina, Glendora, Lancaster, San Fernando and Santa Clarita, according to the utility.

Shutoffs are also possible in Kern County, Orange County, Riverside County, Ventura County and San Bernardino County, which has the largest amount of customers that could be affected if the utility decides to switch off electricity in the area. Check Southern California Edison’s website for an updated list of communities that could be affected by the wildfire prevention measure.

The utility said the concern is that powerful gusts could knock down power lines or damage electrical equipment, which could potentially lead to wildfires as temperatures are expected to reach the 90s in parts of Southern California.

Edison has been facing scrutiny since LAFD investigators announced that the Saddleridge Fire, which charred 8,799 acres, or 13.7 square miles, of land and forced the evacuation of thousands, is believed to have started on Oct. 10, below a SoCal Edison transmission line in Sylmar amid high winds.

Netter said the utility understands that power shutoffs are disruptive and said they don’t take the decision lightly. The measure is done out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of customers, he said.

Customers were encouraged to sign up for power shutoff and outage alerts online. Customers can call 800-655-4555 for more information on the possible shutoffs.