Suspect Sought After Police Shooting in Boyle Heights: LAPD

A perimeter was set up in Boyle Heights after Los Angeles police were involved in a shooting.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. near the corner of First and Gless streets, according to Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesperson for the L.A. Police Department.

Lopez said he had no information on what led up to the gunfire.

It was also unclear who fired and who, if anyone, was struck.

LAPD tweeted that officers had blocked off streets in the area as they searched for a shooting suspect.

Lopez said police were looking for a Latino man with a tattoo under one of his eyes.

In a tweet, Los Angeles Times reporter James Queally said no officers were hurt.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

We can confirm there has been an Officer-Involved Shooting in LAPD Hollenbeck Division, in the area of 1st Street & Gless Street. A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene and we will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 23, 2019

This is an OIS, according to an LAPD spokeswoman. No officers were hurt, earlier media reports saying as much were incorrect. No other details available at this time. https://t.co/1MDsuDEqWq — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) October 23, 2019