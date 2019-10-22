Suspect Sought After Police Shooting in Boyle Heights: LAPD

A perimeter was set up in Boyle Heights after Los Angeles police were involved in a shooting.
The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. near the corner of First and Gless streets, according to Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesperson for the L.A. Police Department.
Lopez said he had no information on what led up to the gunfire.
It was also unclear who fired and who, if anyone, was struck.
LAPD tweeted that officers had blocked off streets in the area as they searched for a shooting suspect.
Lopez said police were looking for a Latino man with a tattoo under one of his eyes.
In a tweet, Los Angeles Times reporter James Queally said no officers were hurt.
No further details were immediately available.
KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.
34.047368 -118.222901