Trump Team Weakens Endangered Species Protections for Imperiled Native Fish Populations in California

Posted 8:28 AM, October 22, 2019, by
Massive water exports have upended the delta’s natural hydrologic rhythms and helped push native fish, such as the delta smelt and winter-run Chinook salmon, to the brink of extinction. In this file photo, federally endangered delta smelt that were hatched at the UC Davis Fish Conservation & Culture Lab are transferred to a holding tank at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.(Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Massive water exports have upended the delta’s natural hydrologic rhythms and helped push native fish, such as the delta smelt and winter-run Chinook salmon, to the brink of extinction. In this file photo, federally endangered delta smelt that were hatched at the UC Davis Fish Conservation & Culture Lab are transferred to a holding tank at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.(Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

In a move that would boost water deliveries to San Joaquin Valley agriculture and Southern California cities, federal fishery agencies are weakening decade-old endangered species protections for some of the state’s most imperiled native fish populations.

The rollback — coming a year after President Trump targeted the regulations in a memo — rewards Central Valley agribusiness interests that are some of the president’s strongest California supporters. To critics, it highlights the extent to which the Trump administration has injected politics into federal oversight of the nation’s leading environmental laws.

The actions also put Gov. Gavin Newsom, a leader of the Trump resistance on many environmental matters, in a politically fraught position — since California’s biggest and most powerful water agencies want the state to go along with the Trump moves.

The fish protections partially govern operations of the giant federal and state pumping plants in the Northern California delta that help supply more than half the state’s population with drinking water and fill irrigation canals stretching across millions of acres of cropland.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.