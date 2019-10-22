Video Appears to Show Palisades Fire Just After Blaze Ignited in Pacific Palisades; Cause Under Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Instagram user's video appears to show the Palisades Fire a short time after it ignited and before it threatened hundreds of homes in Pacific Palisades on Monday.

The footage was shot around 10:40 a.m. on Palisades Drive, according to the account Colin's Pack. It shows a small fire burning in brush along the road.

The Instagram user commented to KTLA that he dialed 911 and was transferred to a Los Angeles Fire Department dispatcher, who said they had already received another call about the blaze.

The Palisades Fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Palisades Drive, officials said.

Soon after, the flames raced up the hill and burned dangerously close to a number of multimillion-dollar homes. The fire ignited brush and trees in backyards and singed the roof of at least one house before firefighters gained control over it.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the blaze has scorched 40 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to LAFD.

More than 600 homes were threatened and evacuated, fire officials said. No homes were destroyed or seriously damaged, and residents were allowed to return to their houses that same day.

Two people were injured, a first responder and a civilian; their conditions were not immediately provided.

About 320 personnel from multiple agencies were dispatched to fight the fire, according to LAFD. Crews will remain on scene Tuesday to ensure the flames don't cross control lines.

Tactical patrols will also be on the lookout for hot spots.

Firefighters are working to increase containment ahead of another forecast Santa Ana event, with winds expected to increase throughout Southern California on Wednesday night, according to the Fire Department.

Winds were not a factor in Monday's fire, which was primarily topography-driven, officials said.

Arson investigators are trying to determine what sparked the blaze, and a cause remains unknown.