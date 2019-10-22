× Wealthy L.A. Donor Who Played Both Sides of the Aisle Is Charged With Campaign Violations, Fraud

A wealthy Los Angeles venture capitalist who flip-flopped his way into political prominence with large donations to Democratic and then Republican campaigns has been charged with concealing his lobbying efforts for foreign entities, secretly using foreign money for political contributions and fleecing clients of millions of dollars.

Imaad Zuberi, 49, is expected to plead guilty to charges of violating registration laws for foreign agents, tax evasion and making illegal campaign contributions as part of a deal he struck with prosecutors in Los Angeles, according to court filings made public Tuesday. He faces as much as 15 years in prison, prosecutors said in a statement.

A resident of Arcadia who operated a firm called Avenue Ventures, Zuberi is accused of shopping his largely bogus services to representatives of foreign governments and individuals, claiming he could influence top elected officials to alter United States foreign policy and create business opportunities.

Zuberi collected millions of dollars for consulting fees, erstwhile investments and campaign contributions, but simply pocketed much of the money, prosecutors said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.