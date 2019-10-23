× 2 Arrested in Huntington Beach Shooting That Left Man in Critical Condition

Police have arrested two suspects accused of shooting another man in the head at a major Huntington Beach intersection earlier this week, leaving the victim hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said Wednesday.

Casey Ngo, 31, of Midway City was arrested Wednesday for his alleged role in the shooting, which took place about 12:15 p.m. at Magnolia Street and Warner Avenue, according to Huntington Beach Police Department Officer Angela Bennett.

Dennis Dang, 29, of Westminster was arrested Monday in connection with the near-fatal attack, police said.

Officers responded to a report of an injured person when they encountered the victim, Bennett said in a written statement. “They discovered the male had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.”

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition on Wednesday, police said. The victim’s identity was not released.

“Detectives immediately began investigating the shooting and determined the victim and suspect(s) knew each other,” Bennett said. The two suspects were identified and apprehended in the days that followed.

“Based on their preliminary investigation, detectives believe there is no longer a threat to the public and this was an isolated incident,” she added.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting were available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Huntington Beach Police Department at 714-375-5066. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to O.C. Regional Crime Stoppers at 855-347-6227.