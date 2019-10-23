2 Burglary Suspects Detained, 1 Sought After Crashing at Fullerton Train Tracks During Police Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fullerton police continued to search for a third burglary suspect Wednesday after arresting two of his alleged accomplices following a pursuit that ended in a crash at a train track.

A resident in the 600 block of West Woodcrest Avenue said he called police on Tuesday afternoon while witnessing an apparent burglary at his neighbor's home across the street.

He saw a black SUV pulling up to his neighbor's driveway before two men exited and jumped the fence, Jeffrey Woods said.

Officers responded to the scene at around 2:30 p.m. and arrived to find three male individuals fleeing the home in an SUV, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

A short police pursuit ensued, ending about a mile away when the SUV crashed at the train tracks behind the Department of Motor Vehicles office on Euclid Street and Valencia Drive, officials said. The SUV came to rest against stopped train cars, according to the Police Department.

The three male suspects then ran away and were chased by the officers. Police said they detained two of the suspects about a block away near Euclid Street and Williamson Avenue. The third person managed to escape.

Police did not provide a description of the outstanding suspect. They did not report any injuries.

Amtrak and Metrolink services resumed after authorities shut down the tracks while searching the area.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Fullerton police at 714-738-6700.