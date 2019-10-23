× 2 Killed in Fiery San Bernardino Solo-Car Crash

Two people died after a car slammed into a concrete pillar and caught fire on a winding street in San Bernardino early Wednesday, officials said.

The crash took place about 4:45 a.m. on Kendall Drive, approaching a curve in the roadway near E Street, according to San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Jeff Harvey.

A Hyundai passenger car was eastbound when the driver lost control heading into a sharp curve, he said.

“The driver of the vehicle lost control and collided with a concrete pillar,” Harvey said in a written statement. “As a result of the collision, the vehicle caught fire. The driver and passenger succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene.”

No descriptions of the driver and passenger were available Wednesday afternoon.

Police said it appeared speed “was a factor” in the crash.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was asked to contact San Bernardino police investigators at 909-384-5792.