Cookbook Author Serena Wolf With Cleanish Recipes for Weeknight Winners

October 23, 2019
Serena Wolf joined us live with recipes from her new cookbook “The Dude Diet Dinnertime - 125 Clean(ish) Recipes for Weeknight Winners and Fancypants Dinners.” The Dude Diet was created to help inspire Serena’s comfort food-loving, nutritionally confused husband to get a little bit healthier without giving up the foods he loved. Dude Diet recipes aren’t just for men! They’re for anyone who wants to eat tasty comfort food, and they tend to be a huge hit with families. Children’s palates and dudes palates are surprisingly simple. The book is available on Amazon.

