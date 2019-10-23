Driver Dead After McLaren Crashes Into Light Pole, Catches Fire in Laguna Hills

Posted 12:53 PM, October 23, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:53PM, October 23, 2019
A driver was killed when a luxury sports vehicle slammed into a light pole and caught fire in Laguna Hills on Wednesday morning, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Crews responded to a report of a fiery crash at Alicia Parkway and Paseo De Valencia around 10:30 a.m., the agency tweeted.

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters found the McLaren had crashed into a light stand and burst into flames.

The driver died at the scene. Authorities have not released the person's gender, age or name.

No one else appeared to have been involved in the collision.

OCFA tweeted photos of the wreckage, which showed the car mostly incinerated. Two tires and a small portion of the front end were all that remained of the red car, the pictures showed.

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Department are trying to determine what caused the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.

