El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Fatally Shot, Ride-Along Passenger Injured

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot to death while responding to a call in the rural Sierra Nevada foothills.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Brian Ishmael was fatally shot early Wednesday in the community of Somerset and that a ride-along passenger with him was injured. The condition of the passenger was unknown.
A statement from the sheriff’s office says two men were detained and that a large contingent of law enforcement officers and a helicopter remained at the scene in about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Sacramento.
The statement provided no details about how the events unfolded.
The deputy was a four-year veteran of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and previously worked for Placerville Police Department.
