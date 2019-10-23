Fall ‘Howl-o-ween’ Corgi Beach Day Preview
-
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Other Jet Teams to Fly Over Huntington Beach for Great Pacific Airshow
-
Huntington Beach Residents Celebrate 4th of July With 5K Run, Parade
-
Man With Ax Arrested After Vandalizing Homes, Cars in Huntington Beach: Police
-
Vans US Open of Surfing Wraps Up in Huntington Beach
-
Huntington Beach Restaurant Owner ‘Fighting for His Life’ After Oktoberfest Electrical Explosion That Injured 4 Others
-
-
Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Strikes Near Huntington Beach
-
Vans U.S. Open of Surfing Set to Start in Huntington Beach
-
Vans US Open of Surfing Kicks Off in Huntington Beach
-
O.C. Woman Convicted in DUI Crash That Killed 3 Teens on Spring Break in Huntington Beach
-
2 Firefighters, 2 Civilians Injured After Explosions Rock Oktoberfest Gathering in Huntington Beach
-
-
Earthquake Fault Long Thought Dormant Could Devastate L.A., Researchers Say
-
Huntington Beach Theater Showing ‘Joker’ Closes Following Credible Threat, Police Say
-
‘Huge Ball of Flame’: 5 Injured After Transformer Explodes at Huntington Beach Oktoberfest Event