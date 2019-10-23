Health Officials Warn of Possible Measles Exposure at West L.A. Starbucks and Deli in Pico-Robertson

The same person who visited Disneyland last week while infected with measles may have also exposed the virus to a West Los Angeles Starbucks and deli in nearby Pico-Robertson, health officials said Wednesday.

Health officials announced Tuesday the patient had visited Disneyland and another Starbucks in the greater West Los Angeles on Oct. 16 before adding another two locations to the list of possible exposure sites.

On Oct. 15, the patient visited a Starbucks at 2215 Westwood Blvd. between 7:20 a.m. and 9:35 a.m., and two days later, went to Factor’s Famous Deli, located at 9420 West Pico Blvd, between 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., according to public health officials.

Other individuals who visited those locations around the same time may have been exposed to the virus, officials said. The risk of contracting measles continues for 21 days after possible exposure. Health officials advise anyone who may have been exposed to monitor themselves for symptoms such as fever and/or an unexplained rash.

Measles is a highly contagious virus featuring symptoms such as runny nose, inflamed eyes, cough, fever, sore throat and a rash. There have been 19 cases among L.A. County residents so far this year.