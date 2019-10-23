× Help Sought in Search for ‘Critical Missing’ 8-Year-Old From Central-Alameda Neighborhood

Police are asking the public for help in their search for a “critical missing” 8-year-old boy from the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Nathan Clark was last seen about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night when he was in the 1200 block of East 43rd Street, according to a Los Angeles Police Department bulletin.

No details about the disappearance were immediately available.

Clark was wearing a blue polo shirt, tan pants and no shoes.

He was described as a male black, with black hair and brown eyes. Clark stands 5 feet tall and weighs about 65 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-846-6562 or 323-846-6547. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.