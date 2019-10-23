Help Sought in Search for ‘Critical Missing’ 8-Year-Old From Central-Alameda Neighborhood

Nathan Clark, last seen on Oct. 22, is pictured in an image provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police are asking the public for help in their search for a “critical missing” 8-year-old boy from the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Nathan Clark was last seen about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night when he was in the 1200 block of East 43rd Street, according to a Los Angeles Police Department bulletin.

No details about the disappearance were immediately available.

Clark was wearing a blue polo shirt, tan pants and no shoes.

He was described as a male black, with black hair and brown eyes. Clark stands 5 feet tall and weighs about 65 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-846-6562 or 323-846-6547. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

