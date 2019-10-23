× Lack of Firefighters, Poor Disaster Preparation Hurt Response to Woolsey Fire, Report Finds

Emergency management officials were unprepared for massive evacuations before the most destructive fire in Los Angeles County history, causing chaos and calls for mutual aid that were not provided in the first critical hours of the Woolsey fire, according to a detailed accounting released Wednesday.

The long-anticipated report, which will be made public at a hearing Saturday, details a wind-blown blaze of “epic proportions” that overwhelmed the region’s emergency response institutions. Agencies were hesitant to offer more help because they had already dispatched firefighters elsewhere or were worried about a blaze breaking out in their backyard.

The report said Woolsey should serve as a warning when multiple fires break out at once: Residents must take responsibility for their own preparedness and safety.

The destructive fire began Nov. 8, eventually consuming 151 square miles — roughly a third the size of the city of Los Angeles — and destroying 1,600 structures from Westlake Village to Malibu. It caused as much as $5 billion in damages and at least three deaths — and in its charred path left anger, concern and unanswered questions across the region about how emergency officials responded.

