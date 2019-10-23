Life on the Vertical with Adventurer Mark Synnott | Frank Buckley Interviews

Mark Synnott is a big wall climber, adventurer, and writer who is the author of the New York Times Best Seller “The Impossible Climb: Alex Honnold, El Capitan, and the Climbing Life.” Mark is also a public speaker who presents the program  “Life on the Vertical” to audiences at National Geographic Live events.

During this podcast Mark discusses his life in climbing, including how he handles fear and how he balances his family life as he travels around the world. Mark also talks about some of the adventures he’s experienced and the species he’s helping to discover through some of his climbs. Mark also discusses Alex Honnold’s free solo climb of El Capitan.

