Man Accused of Making Threats Detained Outside Northridge Target After Pursuit: LAPD

A man accused of making criminal threats was in custody following a police chase that ended at a Target in Northridge Wednesday, officials said.

The incident began around 11:15 a.m. in Reseda, when another person reported the suspect had threatened them the 7300 block of Beckford Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im.

At some point, the suspect got into a car, and a pursuit ensued, Im said.

The chase ended outside the shopping center at the intersection of Balboa Boulevard and Nordhoff Street.

Aerial video showed the suspect being taken into custody around 12:15 p.m.

Im said a suspicious item was found in the man’s car, prompting a bomb squad to respond out of an abundance of caution.

But by 2:40 p.m., police said the scene had been cleared and their investigation there was complete.

No further details were available.

The Investigation at the intersection of Nordhoff and Balboa Blvd is completed and Officers have cleared the area. — LAPD Devonshire (@LAPDDevonshire) October 23, 2019