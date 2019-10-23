Man Sought After Exchanging Gunfire With Police in Boyle Heights: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who exchanged gunfire with officers who tried to make contact with him while he was walking on a street in Boyle Heights remained at large Wednesday, authorities said.

The pedestrian opened fire at police at First and Gless streets around 10 p.m. Tuesday when the officers tried to stop him, said Meghan Aguilar, a detective with Los Angeles police.

Police fired back at the shooter, who then fled, Aguilar added.

None of the officers were shot, but one suffered a minor injury in the incident, according to LAPD. Police said they don't know whether or not the man was hurt.

Why the officers tried to contact the man in the first place remains under investigation, Aguilar said.

Officers set up a large perimeter overnight in search of the alleged shooter but were unsuccessful. LAPD described him as a Hispanic man with a tattoo under one eye.

The incident happened near a number of churches and the Pecan Recreation Center.

Authorities provided no further information.

34.029789 -118.211726