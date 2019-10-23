Police Respond to Shooting at Long Beach Bar; 2 People Found Dead Inside, Including Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shooting that left two people dead and another injured at a bar in Long Beach is under investigation Wednesday.

An officer was flagged down about 12:20 a.m. regarding a shooting inside the Bottoms Up sports bar in the 1700 block of East Artesia Boulevard, Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Shaunna Dandoy said.

“He engaged with the suspect who was shooting inside of the business when an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Dandoy said.

The suspect was believed to be dead inside the building, although it was unclear if he was killed by the officer or from a self-inflicted wound.

Inside the bar, investigators found an unidentified deceased victim and an injured man who was transported to a nearby hospital. The injuries were not considered to be life threatening, Dandoy said.

An investigation is underway to determine who shot the victims and when.

The officer was not injured in the incident, Dandoy said.

Investigators are searching for surveillance video.

There was no word on a motive for the initial shooting.