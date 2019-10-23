Rocking to Recovery with Wes Geer | Keepin’ It Friel

Keepin it Friel this week is former Korn guitarist Wes Geer. Now 11 years sober, Wes had longtime addiction with meth, heroin, weed and alcohol. He’s now a huge meditator and is the creator of “Rock to Recovery,” a program that’s bringing music into treatment centers.
Related Show Links
Subscribe to “Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery”: via Apple Podcasts | RSS
Twitter: @courtneyfriel
Facebook: CourtneyFriel
Instagram: @CourtneyFriel
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | The News Director’s Office | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles