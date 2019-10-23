Rocking to Recovery with Wes Geer | Keepin’ It Friel

Keepin it Friel this week is former Korn guitarist Wes Geer.  Now 11 years sober, Wes had longtime addiction with meth, heroin, weed and alcohol.  He’s now a huge meditator and is the creator of “Rock to Recovery,” a program that’s bringing music into treatment centers.

