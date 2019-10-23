Rose McGowan Sues Harvey Weinstein, Lisa Bloom Over Alleged Racketeering to Silence Her

Rose McGowan attends the Vivienne Westwood show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 on March 3, 2018, in Paris, France. (Credit: Getty Images)

Rose McGowan attends the Vivienne Westwood show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 on March 3, 2018, in Paris, France. (Credit: Getty Images)

Actress Rose McGowan has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Harvey Weinstein and two of his former attorneys engaged in racketeering to silence her and shut down her career before she accused him of rape.

The suit filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday names as defendants Weinstein, attorneys David Boies and Lisa Bloom, and others.

McGowan’s attorneys say in a statement that the defendants used unlawful tactics in “a sprawling smear campaign to defraud, malign, and marginalize McGowan.”

Bloom’s attorney says there is no basis for McGowan’s claims. Emails seeking comment from the other defendants were not immediately returned.

McGowan was one of the earliest and one of the most prominent of dozens of women to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The former movie mogul has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

