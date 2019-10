Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Camille Kennedy of Pasadena, a senior at La Salle College Preparatory, was selected as the 102nd Rose Queen on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, wearing the pearl-and-diamond crown, she chatted about the experience so far, and what she expects leading up to the Rose Parade on New Year's Day. She hopes to go to university in Japan, and she and anchor Frank Buckley exchanged a few phrases in Japanese. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 23, 2019.