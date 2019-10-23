San Bernardino Man Killed in Liquor Store Shooting

Posted 1:29 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:35PM, October 23, 2019

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man at a San Bernardino liquor store, authorities said Wednesday.

Trenton Justine Jacobs was down suffering from a gunshot wound when officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to Good Spirit Liquor Store, located at 2501 N. Del Rosa Ave., according to police.

Trenton Justine Jacobs, 30, was shot and killed in San Bernardino on Oct. 22, 2019. He appears in a photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department the next day.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can call San Bernardino Police Department Detective A. Reyna at 909-384-55628. Sgt. Tello can be reached at 909-384-5613 or tello_al@sbcity.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted by filling out this online form through WeTip.

