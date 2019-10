Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shooting and crash in San Bernardino apparently left two men dead Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to North G and West 9th streets about 9:57 p.m. and discovered the two victims, who have been described as men in their 20s, according to San Bernardino Police Sgt. Sgt. John Echevarria. Their identities have not been released.

Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Oct. 23, 2019.