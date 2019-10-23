× Suspect Arrested After Man Stabbed in Historic South-Central: LAPD

A suspect was arrested following a stabbing in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday, officials said.

Authorities asked for two ambulances to be sent to the scene after the incident was reported around 11:30 a.m., said L.A. Police Officer Tony Im.

Video from the scene showed the crime scene was outside a shoe supplies store at 4256 S. Broadway.

A man suffering from lacerations was hospitalized in unknown condition, Im said.

It’s unclear what led up to the violence.

The victim is believed to be around 45 years old

Im said a suspect was arrested, but the officer could not provide further information on that person or their relationship to the victim.

It was unclear whether the suspect was also injured, or why a second ambulance had been requested.

No further details were available.