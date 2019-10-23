SoCal Edison Could Cut Power to Over 300,000 Customers Due to Wildfire Risk

Trump Team Reassigns Yosemite National Park Superintendent; Timing Raises Questions

The valley floor at Yosemite National Park is seen in this undated photo. (Credit: Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

In a move that is raising questions about the future of Yosemite National Park, the National Park Service announced Wednesday that it was reassigning park Supt. Mike Reynolds, a 34-year park service veteran who grew up in Yosemite.

Reynolds will become regional director of the agency’s Lower Colorado Basin, Upper Colorado Basin and Arkansas-Rio Grande-Texas-Gulf regions. He is expected to begin his new assignment by the end of the year, park service officials said.

Reynolds’ departure comes amid controversial proposals for increasing recreation and tourism in the park, reportedly put forward by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. They include a proposal that would for the first time allow boats on the park’s Hetch Hetchy Reservoir.

Cicely Muldoon, superintendent of Point Reyes National Seashore since 2010, will serve as acting superintendent at Yosemite after Reynolds departs and until a permanent superintendent is named, officials said.

