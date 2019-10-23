Ventura County Woman Accused of Sex With 2 14-Year-Old Boys Faces Charges

Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a 47-year-old Oak Park woman who they say repeatedly had sex with two 14-year-old boys, a well as gave marijuana to kids.

Amalie Marie Utz is charged with molesting the two teenage victims, as well as providing marijuana to juveniles, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

Detectives arrested Utz Oct. 9 while investigation allegations that she had been involved in sexual activity with underage boys, the Ventura County Sheriff’ Office said at the time. She was promptly released from custody after posting $20,000 bail.

She’s now scheduled to appear in court to answer to charges related to both alleged victims on Friday.

“The complaint alleges that Utz engaged in sexual intercourse and oral copulation on multiple occasions with two 14- year-old male victims,” according to the district attorney’s office statement.

“The complaint also alleges that Utz provided marijuana to juveniles and allowed her home to be a place where narcotics could be distributed and used,” the statement said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Detective Darin Yanover at 805-494-8229. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.