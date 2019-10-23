Wind-Driven Kincade Fire Burns Through Sonoma County, Prompting Evacuations

Posted 11:16 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37PM, October 23, 2019
The Kincade fire as seen from ALERT Wildfire’s Geyser Peak camera at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.

A rapidly spreading wildfire in Sonoma County driven by strong winds has prompted evacuation orders for residents east of Geyserville.

The Kincade fire is an estimated 300 acres and has no containment, according to Cal Fire. It is being driven by strong north winds and is moving south, a Cal Fire spokeswoman said Wednesday night.

An evacuation order is in place for Geysers Road to California 128, Pine Flat Road and Red Winery Road.

Sonoma County emergency officials sent out an alert to residents about 10:47 p.m.

