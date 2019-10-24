× 2 Dead, 3 Injured Following Simi Valley Solo-Car Crash

Two people died and three others were seriously injured when a car struck a tree in Simi Valley late Thursday, authorities said.

The crash took place about 10 p.m. when the vehicle struck a tree along Los Angeles Avenue, between Emory Avenue and Stearns Street, Simi Valley police Sgt. James Buckley said.

Paramedics pronounced two people dead at the scene, he said. No descriptions were available.

Three other people were hospitalized with major injuries, according to the sergeant. One additional person who had been riding inside the car escaped injury.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.