850-Acre Tick Fire Spreads Rapidly Toward Canyon Country Homes; Evacuations Ordered

A brush fire rapidly spreading broke out in Agua Dulce Thursday afternoon and was threatening structures in the Canyon Country area, firefighters said.

Los Angeles County firefighters first reported the incident around 1:45 p.m. on the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road. Dubbed the Tick Fire, it was moving quickly downhill toward residential communities in Santa Clarita.

Within 20 minutes, the flames had spread to 200 acres, and by 3 p.m. it covered more than 850 acres, according to the County Fire Department.

Aerial video showed the blaze was closing in on residences in a remote area before at least one in the area went up in flames just before 2:20 p.m.

By 2:40 p.m., the flames were moving toward homes in the area of Sunrose Place, within Santa Clarita city limits, the video from Sky5 showed. Aircraft could be seen conducting water drops in the area.

Crews could be seen working to prevent the fire from advancing onto residential properties.

As of 3:20 p.m., mandatory evacuation orders were in place for Santa Clarita residents from Soledad Canyon Road to Shadow Pines Boulevard along the 14 Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol said the 14 Freeway northbound and southbound offramps at Soledad Canyon Road would be closed indefinitely.

Sheriff's officials said they were considering a "large evacuation footprint" due to sustaining wind and fire activity.

A shelter was set up at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway.

By 3:20 p.m., a second blaze dubbed the Old Fire was burning just outside backyards in Castaic after breaking out along the 5 Freeway.

The city of Santa Clarita said it would be posting public safety updates on its emergency website.

Firefighters were requesting a large response and four airtankers.

The fire came amid widespread red flag warnings with strong Santa Ana winds fanning Southern California. Coupled with high temperatures and low humidity, fire danger in northern L.A. County was considered extreme.

Gusts of 45-55 mph were expected to continue in the Tick Fire area through Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The weather agency also said extreme fire behavior and continued rapid spread were likely.

Agua Dulce was among several areas where Southern California Edison had shut off power as of 12:45 p.m. in an attempt to prevent downed power lines from sparking fires.

