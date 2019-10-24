Watch Live: Officials Discussing Power Outages as 20K SCE Customers Lose Electricity in Effort to Avoid Wildfires

$25,000 Reward Offered for Info in Killing of Santa Cruz Tech CEO Kidnapped From Oceanfront Home

Authorities say a $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators responsible for the kidnapping and murder of a California digital marketing company owner.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office released this photo of Tushar Atre on Oct. 1, 2019.

Tushar Atre was found dead of a gunshot wound after being abducted this month from his Santa Cruz County home. His body was found in his white BMW.

KSBW-TV reported that the information must be received by Nov. 30 to be eligible for the reward.

Sheriff Jim Hart several people were involved in this murder and “someone out there knows who they are. That is a terrible secret to keep.”

