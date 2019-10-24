Driver Suspected of DUI in Crash That Ignited Brush Fire in Santiago Canyon Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver that crashed into a power pole in the Santiago Canyon area, sparking a brush fire Thursday morning, is suspected of driving under the influence, authorities said.

The incident began on East Santiago Canyon Road near the 241 Freeway, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted just before 5 a.m.

A driver apparently lost control and crashed into a power pole. Investigations believe the car then caught fire and ignited the blaze.

The driver, identified only as a 26-year-old man, suffered a broken collar bone and was taken to a local hospital, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson told KTLA.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the spokesperson said.

The fire had burned about 5 acres of brush, prompting a hard closure of Santiago Canyon Road from the 241 Freeway to Loma Ridge, the Fire Authority stated. Live Oak Canyon to the 241 Freeway was closed to non-residents.

No structures were being threatened. “At this point, crews are making good work on the fire,” Fire Authority Capt. Paul Holaday said.

A combination of ground crews and night dropping helicopters were being utilized in the firefight.

Crews were "anticipating containment sometime early today," Holaday said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

OCFA & Orange city Fire are in a unified command. A combination of ground crews and night dropping helicopters are being utilized to fight this fire. pic.twitter.com/vrNDNt9FKa — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 24, 2019