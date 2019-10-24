Northbound 5 Freeway Shut Down Due to Old Fire; Southbound 14 Freeway in Tick Fire

Freeways are being shut down due to fires that broke out in the area surrounding the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday afternoon.

The 5 Freeway is affected by the Old Fire burning in Castaic, the California Highway Patrol announced:

Northbound lanes shut down at Parker Road

Southbound lanes were closed at Templin Highway, but then were reopened.

The Tick Fire has prompted closures along the 14 Freeway:

Southbound lanes shut down at Ward Road in Ague Dulce; traffic diverted at Crown Valley Road

Multiple 14 Freeway on- and off-ramps were closed as well, according to Caltrans:

Northbound and southbound Placerita Canyon Road

Soledad Canyon Road

Sand Canyon Road

The city of Santa Clarita advised drivers heading home to Antelope Valley to take Angeles Crest Highway from the 210 Freeway.

The city also announced that Sierra Highway was closed at Soledad Canyon Road, and urged drivers to avoid the area.

