Live: Tick Fire Continues to Burn in Canyon Country After Destroying Several Homes

Northbound 5 Freeway Shut Down Due to Old Fire; Southbound 14 Freeway in Tick Fire

Posted 4:31 PM, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:20PM, October 24, 2019

Freeways are being shut down due to fires that broke out in the area surrounding the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday afternoon.

The 5 Freeway is affected by the Old Fire burning in Castaic, the California Highway Patrol announced:

The Tick Fire has prompted closures along the 14 Freeway:

  • Southbound lanes shut down at Ward Road in Ague Dulce; traffic diverted at Crown Valley Road

Multiple 14 Freeway on- and off-ramps were closed as well, according to Caltrans:

  • Northbound and southbound Placerita Canyon Road
  • Soledad Canyon Road
  • Sand Canyon Road

The city of Santa Clarita advised drivers heading home to Antelope Valley to take Angeles Crest Highway from the 210 Freeway.

The city also announced that Sierra Highway was closed at Soledad Canyon Road, and urged drivers to avoid the area.

 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.