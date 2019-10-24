Old Fire Breaks Out Along 5 Freeway in Castaic Area, Threatens Structures

A 3-acre blaze broke out along the 5 Freeway in the Castaic area as firefighters were battling the Tick Fire in nearby Canyon Country Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The second blaze, dubbed the Old Fire, was burning along the highway and was also threatening structures.

Flames burned a path from the highway to the backs of homes, aerial video from Sky5 showed. Firefighters were battling the blaze from the ground and air.

The roof of at least one home was on fire in the blaze, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The Old Fire was burning amid heavy winds and as much of Southern California is under a red flag warning.

