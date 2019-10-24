10-Acre Brush Fire Erupts in L.A.’s Sepulveda Basin as Wildfires Burn Across SoCal

A 10-acre brush fire was burning in Los Angeles’ sprawling Sepulveda Basin Thursday, filling San Fernando Valley skies with smoke on a day with critical fire dangers.

As fires burned around the Santa Clarita and Castaic area, consuming homes, the Sepulveda Fire in Los Angeles broke out shortly after 4 p.m.

It was reported in the 5600 block of North Woodley Avenue, near the intersection with Burbank Boulevard. It’s an area where homeless people are known to bed down and keep belongings.

Sherman Oaks and Encino residents were told to gather essential documents, food and water, and position their vehicles to prepare for a “swift exit” in case officials issue evacuation orders, LAFD said.

“Those nearby should gather essentials, monitor local news, LAFD social media channels, and lafd.org/alerts,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

“Homeless are being evacuated south to the 101 Freeway,” the department said.

The city’s Emergency Management Department described the fire as “severe,” posting a “significant threat to life or property.”

Authorities said the fire was not threatening any structures.

Water-dropping helicopters could be seen working the blaze.

The blaze was initially reported at 2 acres, and grew to 10 acres by 5:40 p.m. The fire is within the 2,150-acre Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, which is run by the city’s parks department.

Winds were coming from the north or northeast, with gusts of up toe 30 mph, and humidity was in the single digits, the National Weather Service said.

Because of the dangerous fire conditions, Red Flag Parking Restrictions are expected to continue through Friday, with officials towing away any vehicles parked illegally in certain locations within “Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones.”

Drivers can avoid being towed by refraining from parking in spots marked with signs indicating that no parking is allowed on “red flag days.”

KTLA’s Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.