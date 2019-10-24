NorCal Couple Who Lost Home in 2017 Santa Rosa Wildfire Forced to Flee Again During Kincade Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mary Ceglarski-Sherwin and her husband Matt Ceglarski-Sherwin lost their rental home in the Northern California city of Santa Rosa during a series of deadly fires two years ago.

Early Thursday, they and their two dogs were evacuating from their new home in the community of Geyserville in Sonoma County's wine country with the 72-hour emergency kits they'd acquired during the last fire, they told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat .

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office issued orders for Geyserville's evacuation shortly before dawn as a wind-drive wildfire raged.

Mary Ceglarski-Sherwin says at 3 a.m. she told her husband "we gotta go, we gotta go; I can feel it changing."

She says they could feel the fire's heat and see its smoke when they headed for an evacuation shelter.