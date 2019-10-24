Watch Live: Officials Discussing Power Outages as 20K SCE Customers Lose Electricity in Effort to Avoid Wildfires

Fire Whirl Forms in Sonoma County’s Kincade Fire

Posted 9:13 AM, October 24, 2019, by

As the Kincade Fire torched swaths of Sonoma County, California Thursday morning, a menacing flaming spiral stretched skyward while a nearby bystander looked on.

The moment was captured in a striking photograph by Kent Porter, a photojournalist with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

You’re looking at a weather phenomenon known as a fire whirl, per CNN Weather. And yeah, they’re actually a thing, typically occurring when hot, dry air near the ground rises rapidly in a column, forming a vortex.

They should not to be confused with fire tornadoes, which are even bigger and more terrifying. Last year, a massive fire tornado claimed the lives of a firefighter and bulldozer driver battling the Carr Fire.

The difference between a fire whirl and a fire tornado (or firenado) mainly has to do with size, according to CNN meteorologist Judson Jones.

“A firenado is more like the size of a tornado,” Jones said, “while a fire whirl is a smaller spin up, like a dust devil.”

