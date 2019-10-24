× Kincade Fire Began as PG&E Transmission Line Experienced Break in Sonoma County, Utility Says

Pacific Gas & Electric said Thursday that one of its transmission lines experienced problems Wednesday night around the area where a massive Sonoma County fire broke out.

In a mandatory report sent to the California Public Utilities Commission, the company said one of its workers noticed this morning that the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had taped off the area. PG&E said Cal Fire also pointed out a “broken jumper on the same tower.”

PG&E had been shutting off power to residents to avoid fires sparked by electric lines. PG&E said nearly 28,000 people in Sonoma County, including Geyserville and the surrounding area, lost power when distribution lines were shut off at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The company said transmission lines, which operate at a higher voltage, remained energized at the time the fire started.

Transmission lines generally carry electricity from power plants to substations. Distribution lines deliver power directly to homes and businesses.

